78-year-old woman’s leg crushed by concrete truck in Bellefontaine, report says

The crash happened at S Main Street and Auburn Avenue in Bellefontaine.

LOGAN COUNTY — A 78-year-old woman was hit by a concrete truck in Logan County Monday evening, according to a Bellefontaine Police Department report.

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As previously reported, the crash happened at S Main Street and Auburn Avenue in Bellefontaine around 5:40 p.m.

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The report indicates that a Bellefontaine police officer was stopped at a red light in the intersection and watched the victim enter the crosswalk.

At the time, the cement truck was stopped on W. Auburn Avenue, in the right turn lane, but then began to turn southbound on S. Main Street.

“The cement truck struck the victim, throwing her to the ground, and crushing her right leg. The suspect in the cement truck immediately stopped after realizing he struck the victim,” the report read.

The officer who observed the crash quickly blocked the intersection, requested medics to the scene and started rendering aid.

The victim was then transported to the helipad, where she was flown to the hospital by Medflight.

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

News Center 7 previously talked to Bellefontaine Fire Department Assistant Chief Vincent Wulf about the crash.

He said that he’s seen bad crashes before, but never a cement truck versus a pedestrian.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in the downtown area,” Wulf said.

He said that as it gets warmer, more people will be outside and in the downtown area.

“You have to pay more attention to what’s going on, whether you’re a pedestrian or a driver, even a passenger in a vehicle. You know, always look twice in both directions before you cross the street. Make sure nothing’s coming,” Wulf said.

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