83-year-old man dies a week after crash that killed woman, injured two others

CLAYTON — An 83-year-old man died a week after a crash that killed a 79-year-old woman and injured two other people in Clayton.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called to the intersection of Westbrook and Hoke roads for a crash just before 4 p.m. on April 17.

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The preliminary investigation indicates that a Hyundai Elantra, driven by 83-year-old John Huston of Trotwood, was traveling south on Hoke Road.

Huston failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 39-year-old Cody Ritter of Greenville, who was traveling westbound on Westbrook Road.

As a result of the crash, Huston’s passenger, 79-year-old Joya Hill of Trotwood, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Huston was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to the OSHP, on April 24, they were notified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office that Huston had died from injuries sustained from the crash.

Ritter and his passenger were both transported to Miami Valley North with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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