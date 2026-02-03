84-year-old man flown to hospital after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened at the intersection of Mechanicsburg Road and Moorefield Road after 4 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that an 84-year-old Springfield man was driving a Kia Sorento westbound on Moorefield Road and stopped at a stop sign, according to the spokesperson.

He pulled into the intersection and was hit by an oncoming Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by a 58-year-old Urbana woman.

The 84-year-old man was initially transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the Avalanche was also hospitalized for minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

