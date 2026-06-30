85-year-old man dies days after Clayton crash

CLAYTON — An 85-year-old Englewood man has died three days after being involved in a crash in Clayton.

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David Ford died on Monday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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A Clayton Police Department crash report shows Ford was involved in a crash on State Route 48 at the intersection of Sweet Potato Ridge Road on Friday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Ford was driving his 2016 Toyota Avalon northbound on SR 48. He attempted to turn left onto Sweet Potato Ridge Road and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing him to hit an oncoming 2020 Honda CRV.

The crash caused the CRV to hit a utility pole on SR 48.

Ford was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the CRV, a 32-year-old Texas woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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