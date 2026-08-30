85-year-old man killed, 2 others injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY — An 85-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured in a crash in Butler County on Saturday.

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The crash happened on Milliken Road in Fairfield Township just after 2:50 p.m., according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.

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Fairfield Township Police officers were responding to a call of an unconscious person and were traveling eastbound on Miliken Road toward Greatus Drive with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

As the police cruisers were traveling eastbound in the eastbound lane, multiple vehicles traveling westbound slowed and moved over to the right within their lane, according to police.

One of the vehicles that was slowing was a gray Acura RDX, operated by 85-year-old Logan Stone of Fairfield Township. His wife, 85-year-old Donna Stone, was in the front passenger seat.

A gray Lincoln Navigator, operated by 43-year-old Trent McFadden of Liberty Township, was also traveling westbound on Millikin Road, according to police.

The Lincoln struck the rear of the Acura and caused the Acura to spin and come to a final rest in a yard located on the north side of Millikin Road.

The Lincoln continued rolling and came to a final rest a couple of driveways down, also on the north side of Millikin Road, according to police.

All three people were taken to UC West Chester Hospital for treatment.

Officers later learned that Donna Stone and McFadden were stable and receiving treatment.

Logan Stone was in critical condition and had been flown to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. He later died of his injuries early Sunday morning.

All three occupants had been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fairfield Township Police Department.

We will continue following this story.

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