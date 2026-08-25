85-year-old motorcyclist dies after Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY — An 85-year-old has died after being involved in a crash in Miami County last week.

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Ted Stickler died at Miami Valley Hospital on Friday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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A Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report shows Stickler was involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Burr Oak New Hope Road in Brown Twp.

Stickler was going west on U.S. 36 on his Honda ST1300 motorcycle when deputies said he was hit by a Chevrolet 3500 truck.

He was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old Washington Court House man, was cited for failure to yield.

We’re working to learn if any charges will be pressed against the driver.

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