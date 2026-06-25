86-year-old man critically injured in I-75 crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — An 86-year-old man was seriously hurt after a crash on I-75 in Shelby County on Wednesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported on I-75 southbound, north of Michigan Street, around 6:40 p.m.

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An 86-year-old man from Michigan was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane.

The man abruptly swerved into the right lane, went off the right side of the road, and went into a ditch, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This caused his vehicle to overturn multiple times before hitting a utility pole.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Troopers told News Center 7 that he was in life-threatening condition.

We will continue to follow this story.

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