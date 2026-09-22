86-year-old man dead after being struck by train

FREMONT — An 86-year-old man was identified after being struck by a train in Northern Ohio.

Gasper Hinojosa, of Fremont, was found dead in the Sandusky River around 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to our CBS News affiliate WTOL.

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During an investigation, it was revealed that Hinojosa was walking along the train track trestles next to the Miles Newton Bridge that crosses over the river when he was struck by a train.

The collision was reported by Norfolk Southern Railway.

Several police and fire departments responded to the scene, and the bridge was closed for most of Sunday afternoon.

Three people have died on that bridge, including a 5-year-old girl who died after being hit by a train in May 2025. Police Chief Derek Wensinger is urging pedestrians to not walk on the railroad tracks.

Aaron Hill, who lives near the Miles Newton Bridge, said that he was barbecuing when he heard the emergency response. He walked along the flood wall and realized that crews were responding to another incident that involved a train.

Hill said that he has seen people on the tracks before, and said he doesn’t understand why people would take the risk.

“You got to stay off the trestles,” he said. “It says no trespassing, and people are not reading th,at and they’re taking their life in jeopardy.”

Wensinger said the incident remains under investigation pending reports from the Sandusky Coroner’s Office.

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