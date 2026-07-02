86-year-old man dies after crash on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — An 86-year-old man has died from his injuries after a crash on I-75 in Shelby County last month.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported on I-75 southbound, north of Michigan Street, around 6:40 p.m. on June 24.
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Melvin Howard, 86, of Michigan, was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane.
Howard abruptly swerved into the right lane, went off the right side of the road, and went into a ditch, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
This caused his vehicle to roll over multiple times before it hit a utility pole.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Howard died from his injuries on June 27, according to OSP.
We will continue to follow this story.
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