9 arrested during recent violent crime reduction operation in Dayton

DAYTON — A multi-agency violent crime reduction operation in Dayton resulted in nine arrests and the seizure of three guns and a stolen car on Thursday.

The collaborative operation between the Dayton Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

The program partners state, local and federal law enforcement to target repeat offenders, according to a spokesperson with the governor’s office.

Since the start of the year, similar operations across Ohio have resulted in more than 40 arrests and the recovery of 30 illegally possessed guns.

During the operation, authorities arrested 29-year-old Brandy Strickland, according to the spokesperson.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., Dayton police and state troopers saw suspicious drug-related activity between two cars at a gas station on Gettysburg Avenue.

Strickland took off in one of the vehicles after officers started chasing her.

Brandy Strickland (Montgomery County Jail)

The spokesperson said Strickland continued to drive off after officers deployed a tire deflation device. She eventually hit an unmarked police vehicle and a utility pole.

She was taken into custody on charges including felony assault on a peace officer and failure to comply. Officers reported finding eight grams of methamphetamine in the car, which was later identified as stolen, the spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, Shane Lunsford, 44, ran away from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper during an attempted traffic stop for a traffic violation.

The OSHP Aviation Unit tracked Lunsford’s truck from the air as he drove off the main road and into a wooded area, the spokesperson said.

Lunsford eventually stopped at a dead end and tried to run away before being apprehended. He was charged with a felony count of failure to comply.

Other individuals arrested during the broader operation face charges including drug trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm.

Gov. DeWine emphasized the necessity of coordinating resources between different levels of law enforcement.

“These statewide violent crime reduction operations have proven beneficial in getting drugs, illegally possessed guns and violent offenders off the streets,” DeWine said. “The State of Ohio remains fully committed to supporting local agencies as they work to hold repeat offenders accountable for their crimes.”

In 2026, these multi-agency efforts have been conducted in five Ohio communities: Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Grove City and Toledo.

