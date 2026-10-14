9 local high schools to play at 2027 Flyin’ to the Hoop

Flyin' to the Hoop

KETTERING — Flyin’ to the Hoop has announced the 2027 schedule.

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Nine local high schools will compete in the invitational from Jan. 15-18, 2027, according to a social media post.

It will take place during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

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This is the invitational’s 24th year at Kettering Trent Arena.

30 teams will play 17 games in four days. This includes nine local high schools.

Two schools will play on Jan. 16, 2027.

Springfield will play Aiken at noon

Wayne battles Pickerington Central at 3:30 p.m.

Three schools will play on Jan. 17, 2027.

Northridge begins Day 3 when they play St. Vincent-St. Mary at noon.

Chaminade Julienne battles Alter at 3:30 p.m.

Centerville concludes Day 3 when they play Oneida Baptist (Kentucky).

Four schools play on Jan. 18, 2027.

Bellbrook plays The Patrick School (New Jersey) at 1:15 p.m.

Fairmont battles Covington Catholic (Kentucky) at 4:45 p.m.

Valley View concludes the invitation when they play Indian Lake at 6:30 p.m.

Visit this website for more ticket information.

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