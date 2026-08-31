9 officers placed on leave after fatal shooting

GARY, Indiana — Nine officers have been placed on administrative leave after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Friday night.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting that happened near the metro station at Broadway and 4th Avenue in Gary, Indiana, according to a spokesperson.

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Just before 11 p.m., Gary Police and Lake County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the report of an armed security guard exhibiting unusual and erratic behavior.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but gunfire was exchanged between the officers and the security guard roughly 20 minutes later.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that six Gary Police Officers and three Lake County Sheriff’s Officers discharged their weapons.

Due to agency policy, all officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The Indiana State Police will not be releasing the names of the officers involved and will defer any release of names to the respective agencies.

The investigation is ongoing.

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