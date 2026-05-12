9-year-old hospitalized after group of minors take unknown pills

DAYTON — A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized after a group of juveniles ingested unknown pills in Dayton last week.

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Dayton officers were called to the 1400 block of W. Riverview Avenue on reports of an overdose around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

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Several juveniles had taken unknown pills, according to Sergeant Jared King.

One of the juveniles, a nine-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.

The child told police he took pills from his older brother’s dresser.

The Dayton Fire Department treated the other juveniles on the scene as they were alert, oriented, and not in immediate medical distress.

King added that it’s not immediately known what the juveniles ingested.

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