$9.01 million in grants available for school safety-related projects in Ohio

OHIO — Ohio school leaders can now apply for a share of $9.01 million in grants for safety-related projects for the 2027-2028 academic year.

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The funding, approved by the 136th General Assembly as part of House Bill 92, can be used for a wide range of school safety needs, according to Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson.

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“Protecting our schools takes teamwork, resources and readiness,” Wilson said. “The technology and training funded by these grants will strengthen security across Ohio’s classrooms, supporting a safe environment where students can thrive. We are proud to work alongside the Ohio School Safety Center to provide resources that keep our kids safe.”

The grant funding is intended to give school leaders flexibility in determining how to improve student safety.

Potential uses of the grants include:

Certification training for school resource officers.

Active-shooter response training or equipment.

Educational resources for all grade levels.

Training to identify and assist students with mental-health issues.

School supplies or equipment related to safety or for implementing a school-safety plan.

Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement.

Silent panic alarms.

Gunshot-detection technology.

License-plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders.

Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals.

Any other training related to school safety.

Under the program, every school district is eligible to apply for:

A formula-based grant of $2,500 per organization or $4.50 per student, whichever amount is greater, until the funds are exhausted.

of $2,500 per organization or $4.50 per student, whichever amount is greater, until the funds are exhausted. A program-based grant of up to $40,000 per organization, regardless of the number of students in the district, until the funds are exhausted.

School districts may apply for one or both grants. The grants will be awarded and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The application deadline is May 28, 2027.

Both applications are being accepted through the Ohio School Safety Center and Ohio Grants Portal.

Select “Funding Opportunities,” then select “Ohio Attorney General’s FY27 Formula Based School Safety Grant” or “Ohio Attorney General’s FY27 Program Based School Safety Grant.”

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