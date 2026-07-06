911 call describes moments after crash involving dump truck on State Route 4

DAYTON — A 911 caller described the moments following a crash involving a dump truck on State Route 4 on Friday night.

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The crash was reported on SR-4 northbound near Valley Street around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, July 3, according to a previous report.

State Route 4 was closed for several hours on Friday.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller told dispatchers that a dump truck was involved.

“There was a dump truck parked up here, and a car was speeding,” the caller said.

They told dispatchers that the car “rear-ended” the dump truck.

The caller also said that a passenger in the car was not moving but was breathing.

“He’s not moving,” the caller stated. “He’s not moving, he’s not okay.”

They said that the driver ran out of the car and went towards Dayton Children’s Hospital.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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