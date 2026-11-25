911 call released in deadly Logan Co. shooting; man booked on murder charge

A woman is dead after a shooting in Logan County on Tuesday.

LOGAN COUNTY — The 911 call that sent deputies to a deadly shooting in Logan County Tuesday has been released.

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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around 5:12 p.m. about a shooting at the 100 block of White Oak Street in DeGraff.

In the 911 call, a man tells dispatchers that he heard a pop at the house across the street from him and that a woman was unconscious.

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The caller tells dispatchers that a man came out of the house hysterical.

“He’s back in the house, but the daughter came back out, said that mom’s got blood all over her and dad’s got blood over him,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asks the caller if there is a history of domestic violence at that address.

“I know in the past they’ve fought before, but I can’t really say,” the caller said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Deputies found a 42-year-old Ashley Purtee dead inside the home.

Online jail records show Elvis James Purtee booked in the Logan County Jail on a charge of murder.

Deputies have not officially identified him as the suspect.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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