911 call released in hours-long standoff in Miami County

A man accused of burglary and assault is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Tipp City on Saturday.

Man surrenders after hours-long standoff in Miami Co. neighborhood, police say

TIPP CITY — The 911 call that led officers to a Miami County home Saturday has been released.

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“He broke in my house. He came through the window, broke in my house, broke the window, broke the blind down because I refused to let him in the house,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

As News Center 7 previously reported, officers responded around 3 p.m to N. Willow Glen Avenue near S. First Street.

The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Allan Argast, and was known to the victim, according to the Tipp City Police Department.

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Officers made several attempts to contact Argast, but he refused to come out of the home. A crisis negotiator was also requested to the scene.

After several hours, he voluntarily left the home and was taken into custody, Tipp City Police said.

Online jail records indicate that Argast is in the Miami County Jail.

He is facing several charges, including aggravated burglary, assault, criminal damaging, and menacing.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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