911 call reveals moment after car falls on person, trapping them

police car flashing lights in the night
911 call reveals moment after car falls on person, trapping them FILE PHOTO. (Philipp Berezhnoy - stock.adobe.com)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

DAYTON — A 911 call details the moments after a car fell on a person in Dayton over the weekend.

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Around noon on Sunday, Dayton police officers and medics were dispatched to the 420 block of Briarwood Ave on reports of someone trapped under a car, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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News Center 7 previously reported that a person was working on their vehicle when the jack failed, and the car fell on top of them.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller told dispatchers that a woman was trapped under an SUV in a parking lot.

“I need an ambulance out here,” the caller said. “A car fell on the lady; she’s trapped under there.”

The dispatcher asked if the car hit the person.

“I don’t know; the car fell on her,” the caller said.

A good Samaritan was able to pull the person out from under the car, according to a previous report.

The person was taken to a local hospital by medics. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information.

We will continue following this story.

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