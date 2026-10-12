911 call reveals moment after car falls on person, trapping them

911 call reveals moment after car falls on person, trapping them

DAYTON — A 911 call details the moments after a car fell on a person in Dayton over the weekend.

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Around noon on Sunday, Dayton police officers and medics were dispatched to the 420 block of Briarwood Ave on reports of someone trapped under a car, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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News Center 7 previously reported that a person was working on their vehicle when the jack failed, and the car fell on top of them.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller told dispatchers that a woman was trapped under an SUV in a parking lot.

“I need an ambulance out here,” the caller said. “A car fell on the lady; she’s trapped under there.”

The dispatcher asked if the car hit the person.

“I don’t know; the car fell on her,” the caller said.

A good Samaritan was able to pull the person out from under the car, according to a previous report.

The person was taken to a local hospital by medics. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information.

We will continue following this story.

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