911 call reveals person found dead inside home

DAYTON — A 911 call revealed that a person was found dead in their home on Friday night.

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News Center 7 previously reported that at least five Dayton police cruisers were in the 400 block of Siebenthaler Avenue for an investigation.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller can be heard saying that she came over to an old friend’s house.

“He’s on the floor. I think he might be dead,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher can be heard asking the caller if she would want to try CPR on the person.

The caller told the dispatcher that she thinks that he was too far gone and that CPR wouldn’t work.

The caller also told the dispatcher that “he has scratch marks and blood all over him.”

News Center 7 had a crew on scene that saw an investigator taking several photos outside the house before making their way inside.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that Dayton police are in the area for a person down call. .

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what happened here and will continue to follow this story.

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