911 call reveals woman reportedly stabbed in hand by boyfriend at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON —

A 911 call reveals that a woman was stabbed in the hand at an apartment complex in Dayton on Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton officers were dispatched at around 7:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of Hoover Avenue on a reported stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman can be heard saying that another woman had been stabbed by her boyfriend and that he wouldn’t leave.

The dispatcher can be heard asking the caller to confirm that the victim’s hand was “bleeding really bad” and to wrap the hand in a clean cloth.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the woman and if anyone has been taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group