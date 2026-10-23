911 caller admits to firing shots during Clark County road rage

We got the 911 calls from the road rage in Clark County, and one of the callers fired some gunshots.

CLARK COUNTY — Two people, including a 911 caller, were shot during a road rage incident Thursday morning in Clark County.

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The shooting occurred around 6:15 a.m. near East National Road.

The dispute took place near Northeastern School, though officials confirmed there was no threat to students.

The situation escalated rapidly after a driver called dispatchers to report aggressive vehicles forcing him off the roadway.

The 911 caller contacted emergency services to report initial details of the confrontation while driving near the intersection of Route 54 and Route 40.

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“I’m at 54 and 40. I just had two cars try to run me off the road,” the caller said.

He described being forced off the roadway during the encounter.

“I tried passing them. The Suburban ran me off the road into these people’s yards, and then I tried to pass them again,” the caller said.

Moments after the initial call, several gunshots were heard on the recording.

The dispatcher asked the caller if he was armed, and the caller confirmed that he was carrying a weapon.

When the operator asked if he had just fired his gun, the caller said he did.

Four additional 911 calls were placed by commuters who witnessed and heard the gunfire along their morning route.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported no additional updates regarding the case.

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