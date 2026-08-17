911 caller describes gruesome scene after body found in middle of Dayton street

Police in Dayton said some people found a man shot in the middle of an intersection, which led to the city’s latest homicide investigation.

News Center 7’s John Bedell listened to a 911 call that provided a new perspective on the gruesome discovery.

The call for help came in just before 9 pm Sunday. Officers and firefighters rushed to the intersection of Groveland and McCabe avenues.

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The 911 caller said, “Somebody’s lying in the road. They look like they’re dying.”

The caller and a man in the background of the call described finding the victim lying face down in the street and bleeding.

“He’s not responding. Man, I think he’s dead, man. I don’t see no bullet holes. I don’t know if he got hit or whatever,” the 911 caller said.

Dayton officers arrived within three minutes of the call. They said they found a 19-year-old man in the street and that someone had shot him.

Officers and medics rendered first aid on the scene, and on the way to the hospital, where he later died.

Dayton Police said they found several items they consider evidence, and its homicide detectives are actively investigating what led to the deadly violence before the discovery of the body.

So far, Dayton Police have not said anything about a suspect or any arrests.

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