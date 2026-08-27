911 caller says she heard several shots in deadly shooting in Dayton

A man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

DAYTON — A caller said that she heard several gunshots in a deadly shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday night.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson breaks down those 911 calls LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Officers and medics responded to the first block of Trenton Street around 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 26, as previously reported.

A Dayton Police sergeant told our news crew that they found a man shot. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman said she heard about six to eight gunshots.

“I heard gunshots outside on the side of my home,” she told the dispatcher. “I’m thinking that’s where it was.”

The suspect is not in custody.

North Trenton and Third Streets were previously closed while officers collected evidence. They are back open.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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