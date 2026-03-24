911 calls describe moments before fire destroys house in Huber Heights

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 911 calls describe moments before firefighters arrived at the scene of a house fire on Saturday night in Huber Heights.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Huber Heights firefighters were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to a reported structure fire at the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road.

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A neighbor across the street was one of the callers who called 911.

She told the dispatcher, “I’ve got a house on fire.”

The neighbor said that the garage was fully engulfed and that black smoke was coming from the garage.

The dispatcher asked the woman if anyone was still inside the home, and she replied, “They’re trying to get their cars out.”

The neighbor told the dispatcher to hurry quickly because the garage was attached to the house, and the house would be on fire soon.

The residents of the home also called 911.

As a woman was telling the dispatcher that their garage was on fire, a popping sound could be heard.

After the popping sound, the woman could be heard telling the dispatcher that the garage was gone and that the fire had moved to the house.

A man took over the call for the woman.

He told the dispatcher that “the fire had spread from the garage and had gone across the porch.”

The man also told the dispatcher that a car and a side-by-side vehicle were still in the garage.

When firefighters arrived, over 60 percent of the house was on fire, said Robert Williams, Huber Heights battalion chief.

The house is in a rural area, and there are no fire hydrants. Williams said several departments assisted and provided tankers.

The home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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