911 calls describe reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

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The shooting was reported at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Kumler Street on Sept. 12, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

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News Center 7 obtained three 911 calls in a public records request.

A woman called dispatchers and said her boyfriend and house were shot.

“My boyfriend was shot,” she said. “They shot up the house.”

Her boyfriend could also be heard in the background.

“They shot up the house; I’m shot!” he told dispatchers. “Can you hurry and get here?

The dispatcher asked where he was shot.

“I’m shot behind my leg,” he answered.

The second caller said that they saw a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“I just seen an SUV,” the caller said.

The caller also told dispatchers that the vehicle went down Cornell Avenue.

The third 911 caller said they heard gunshots.

“I just heard multiple gunshots,” the caller told dispatchers. “I heard a call. It sounded like they were basically by my door.”

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to determine what led to the shooting and how serious the injuries are.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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