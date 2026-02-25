911 calls detail moments of reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Officers continue to investigate a reported shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Tuesday night.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz shares the 911 calls where callers describe what happened LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Summit Square Drive, at the Summit Square Apartments, just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Our news crew saw several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said they were trying to keep their friend awake.

“My best friend is sitting over there with him, right now,” the caller said.

“Can you see if he’s awake or not? Like, can you tell where you’re at?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, I’m not sure,” the caller answered. “But they are trying to make sure he stays up.”

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn how many people were injured and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

