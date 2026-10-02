911 outage restored in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — The 911 service outage in Preble County has been restored, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday morning.
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Sheriff Mike Simpson said Brightspeed had made repairs to the fiber line that was cut.
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The outage, which began Thursday evening, forced all 911 calls to be automatically routed to the sheriff’s office’s secondary PSAP, which is the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
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