9th inning single gives Dayton Dragons 2nd straight walk-off win

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons won thrillingly for the second straight night.
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Ryan McCrystal’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth helped the Dragons beat Cedar Rapids, 6-5, at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday.
It also marked the second straight game that Dayton overcame a deficit of three runs.
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Cedar Rapids led, 5-2, in the seventh inning when Johnny Ascanio’s single got the Dragons to within two runs, 5-3.
Jacob Friend hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to tie it at 5-5.
Mason Neville led off the ninth inning with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout.
The Kernels intentionally walked Peyton Stovall and brought up McCrystal. He hit a line drive to right that drove Neville from second base.
Dayton hosts Cedar Rapids on Thursday at Day Air Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
NO QUIT IN THIS TEAM.— Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) July 23, 2026
Dragons with a walk-off win back to back nights!#FeelTheFire pic.twitter.com/I9p3dSte7L
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