9th inning single gives Dayton Dragons 2nd straight walk-off win

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons won thrillingly for the second straight night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ryan McCrystal’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth helped the Dragons beat Cedar Rapids, 6-5, at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday.

It also marked the second straight game that Dayton overcame a deficit of three runs.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cedar Rapids led, 5-2, in the seventh inning when Johnny Ascanio’s single got the Dragons to within two runs, 5-3.

Jacob Friend hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to tie it at 5-5.

Mason Neville led off the ninth inning with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout.

The Kernels intentionally walked Peyton Stovall and brought up McCrystal. He hit a line drive to right that drove Neville from second base.

Dayton hosts Cedar Rapids on Thursday at Day Air Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

NO QUIT IN THIS TEAM.



Dragons with a walk-off win back to back nights!#FeelTheFire pic.twitter.com/I9p3dSte7L — Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) July 23, 2026

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]