AAA sees increase in calls after snow, extreme cold hit region

Mechanics are seeing more dead batteries because of the dangerously cold weather.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, AAA crews are working overtime to try to get drivers back on the road.

AAA told our news crew that they have been busy helping people stuck in ditches with dead batteries since the recent snowstorm.

Right now, the average time to reach a person is as much as one hour.

“We got to get through the same road conditions you guys have to get through, and sometimes it takes a little bit longer here in these conditions,” said Herbie Gross, AAA fleet supervisor.

Now, AAA crews are dealing with frigid cold temperatures.

Gross said the crews have been working long hours to help drivers.

“We went on mandatory overtime for everyone, so that way we get every truck that we have in the fleet out on the road, every driver out as possible, just to keep up with the demand of the call volume,” he said.

AAA says they are also dealing with frozen locks.

They said drivers should carry some De-icer with them.

