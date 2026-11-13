AAA warns drivers to check tires and fluids ahead of winter

HUBER HEIGHTS — This time of year is always busy for AAA as batteries start going bad, low tire pressure lights flick on, and many drivers end up needing new tires.

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As temperatures drop, Huber Heights AAA Car Care Manager, Jose Apolaya, says drivers should check the tread on their tires before taking snow- and ice-covered roads.

“They don’t want to be slipping and sliding,” Apolaya said.

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He added that fluid levels are also important.

“Not only coolant, but also some windshield washer fluids will freeze and kind of turn into that slushy in the reservoir, and you don’t want that to happen,” he said.

As a professional driver, Derek Mapes told News Center 7 he has to make sure his car is prepared to drive through snow and ice.

“When it snows, it’s bad,” Mapes said.

He also said he takes it slow so he doesn’t end up on the side of the road or crash into someone else.

Just in case, Apolaya said drivers should carry an emergency roadside kit in their car at all times.

“Things to keep in there, like portable chargers, blankets, things that keep you warm,” he said. “And I know that some people do have cones and stuff like that, that can put behind their car for them to become more visible because that’s realistically what you want to do.”

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