AAA warns drivers to prep vehicles ahead of cold temperatures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — As the weather temperatures continue to drop, experts say now is the time for people to start prepping their cars for winter.

AAA in Huber Heights said the summer is usually their busiest season, but as winter approaches, the cold is a close second.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have ways to prepare your vehicle for colder temperatures LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak

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People are testing the strength of their car batteries since they are under the most stress during the wintertime.

As well as checking the fluids in your vehicle, changing the oil, and getting new tires.

AAA Car Care Manager Jake Apolaya said that salt kicking up underneath cars can cause damage, and some shops, including AAA, can help drivers prevent it.

“Even if it’s not at this repair facility, take it to any repair facility. Most do offer, like, free winter inspections; we can take a look at it and go from there,” He said.

One of the most important things that drivers should check is the tread on their tires.

“Your car, as long as you take care of it, it’ll take care of you, and it’ll keep you steady,” Apolaya said.

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