Above average rainfall with additonal rain this week

DAYTON — Another cold front will slide through the Miami Valley Wednesday reinforcing the cooler air, but also increasing rain chances once again.

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Rainfall will take place overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. However, heavy downpours are possible with isolated gusty winds.

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Rainfall totals will not amount to much reaching to roughly a half an inch at best. Most across the Valley will range between a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain.

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