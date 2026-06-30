A/C units struggle to keep up in hot temperatures

In this uncomfortable heat and humidity, some people’s air conditioners have quit.

A/C units struggle to keep up in hot temperatures

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — In this uncomfortable heat and humidity, some people’s air conditioners have quit.

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in Greene County, where we talked to a woman who was getting her A/C back after not having it for a few days in this extreme heat.

The soundtrack across the Miami Valley right now is the fan on the condenser unit running, which means the A/C’s calling for cool air inside.

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The units are working overtime to keep homes cool in these temperatures, and that can expose some problems.

On a 90-degree day outside, it isn’t much fun when there’s no relief inside.

There’s warm air coming through the vents even with the A/C on, and that’s what happened at a house in Fairborn.

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The homeowner didn’t want to be on camera, but she told us she usually doesn’t keep her A/C running but when she saw the forecast on Channel 7 Sunday, she said she decided to flip it on – only it was cranking out.

“Yeah, room temperature air,” said Chase Erskine, a technician for Logan’s Services.

Erskine was the service tech who showed up to get the A/C fully working again.

He said in the hot and humid stretch we’ve seen, there’s been no shortage of what they call “no cool” calls, which is where a customer’s air conditioning has stopped working.

“We’re getting into that busy season right now with it being 90 degrees,” he said.

Erskine said if your A/C isn’t running at peak performance, you might not notice on cooler, 70-degree days.

But when we hit stretches in the 90s like this week, those weaknesses get exposed when the system has to run harder and longer to keep up with the thermostat.

“Just a lot aware and tear when it’s being used 24-7,” Erskine said.

One easy thing you can do to help your A/C system, Erskine said, is to keep an eye on and change your air filter regularly.

“Make sure it’s not getting compacted with dirt, especially when it’s running all day, when it is 90 degrees outside,” Erskine said.

In Fairborn, the culprit was a faulty part, and after a quick repair, he had the house vents blowing cool air again.

“Our goal is to always get our customers taken care of same day,” Erskine said.

He said another thing you can do is to have your cooling and heating systems serviced once a year with routine maintenance calls to try and stay ahead of potential problems before they become pricey repairs.

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