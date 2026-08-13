Accessible Restroom Trailer cancelled for Miami Co. Fair after sustaining damage in storms

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities announced Thursday morning that the Accessible Restroom Trailer that was sponsored for the Miami County Fair has been cancelled.

The trailer was at the Champaign County Fair and sustained significant damage that cannot be repaired in time for the 2026 Miami County Fair in Troy.

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On Facebook, the MCBDD said, “We apologize for the inconvenience this presents for those who planned to use this facility at the fair. We look forward to scheduling it again for future community events once it is repaired.”

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