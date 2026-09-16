‘Active police investigation’ underway in Richmond

RICHMOND — Police are telling neighbors in a Richmond neighborhood to stay indoors due to an “active police investigation.”

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Around 4 p.m., Richmond police posted on social media that they are in the 100 block of North 17th Street.

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“There is no known threat to the surrounding area or neighborhood at this time,” the social media post states.

Police asked nearby residents to remain inside and others to avoid the area.

We will continue to follow this story.

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