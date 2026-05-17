Active weather pattern to start the week

DAYTON — Good evening to you on this Sunday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to share some new information about rain chances this week. We had lots of sunshine this afternoon after some early morning storms and highs made it into the middle 80s.

Tonight

Calm weather stick around for tonight with lows in the middle 60s. By late Monday, things look to change. The SPC has a small severe risk just to the northwest of Dayton. Storms should be weakening upon approach, but a few damaging wind gusts are possible.

Monday Risk

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Monday PM

Timing and placement are a bit inconsistent from one model run to the next, but indications point towards storms trying to enter around 5-7pm, but again these should be weakening as they outrun the better ingredients.

Tuesday PM

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, the cold front approaching should help to trigger more storms. The better chances for severe storms will set up northwest of Dayton again where ingredients are likely to be more favorable and the timing overlapping that should support more organized storms.

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Tuesday Risk

Nevertheless, a Level 2 Risk for severe storms is in place for most of us. Damaging winds are the main threat, but some hail or a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. However, wind remains the number one risk. Heavy downpours and lightning of course are hazrads as well.

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