Active weather pattern with severe storms, heavy rainfall ahead this week

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Sunday. It is a warm and steamy one out there. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to break down a tricky, but potentially very active pattern setting up this week.

Tonight

One complex of storms may impact the area later this evening into early Monday morning. Strong winds would be the risk here if these storms do move into the area. Lows will fall into the lower 70s as we stay very humid.

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Multiple rounds of storms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible for Monday and Tuesday. These small scale “ripples” of energy diving from northwest to southeast interact with a moist and unstable atmosphere to promote organized storms. Not everyone gets each complex necessarily, but they can be impactful.

Outlooks

A severe weather risk is in place through at least Tuesday. Damaging winds and a brief tornado are the main severe hazards. Torrential rainfall is another concern I have with storms moving through. It will be a time to stay weather aware and have ways to get alerts.

New Threats

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Futurecast shows some storms around at various times tomorrow into Tuesday. Each storm complex can impact the next round of storms, making the forecast a tricky one. These are notorious for wind damage, so know that will be the biggest issue if storms move in with favorable ingredients in place each time.

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