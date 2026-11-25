DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was allegedly found in possession of multiple explosive devices in his car earlier this year is facing additional charges.
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A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment last week charging 39-year-old Brian W. Shaffer of Toledo with additional crimes after being previously indicted in September for illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
The superseding indictment charges Shaffer with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlawful possession of destructive devices, transporting explosive materials without a license, and transporting explosives as a convicted felon.
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According to court documents, on Aug. 22, Shaffer was stopped by Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies for a traffic violation.
Officers searched Shaffer’s vehicle and located numerous suspected explosive devices, a homemade shotgun, and ammunition.
Shaffer has prior felony convictions for vandalism and having weapons while under disability, which prohibited him from possessing the firearms, ammunition, and explosives.
Illegally possessing a firearm or ammunition as a previously convicted felon is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The charges of possessing an unregistered destructive device, transporting explosive materials without a licence, and transporting explosives as a convicted felon are each crimes that carry a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
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