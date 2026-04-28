Additional rainfall arriving Wedneday

DAYTON — After several inches of rain fell late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Estimated rainfall totals amounted to over 2 inches in the southern part of the Valley.

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Futurecast

More rain is forecast Wednesday with a potent cold front. Wednesday’s rain won’t bring the threat of severe weather. This next wave of moisture will simply bring heavy steady rain, a few rumbles of thunder and isolated gusty winds.

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Future Rainfall

Additional rain will amount to a half inch to an inch through Wednesday evening. While flooding won’t be an issue, ponding on the roadways will occur during your morning commute and slow you down.

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