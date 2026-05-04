Adult man dead after Dayton neighborhood shooting

DAYTON — One person has died after an overnight shooting in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be live in Dayton on News Center 7 Daybreak with the latest information.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting was around 10 p.m. on Kammer and Shoop Avenue on Sunday evening.

Photos showed that officers taped off Kammer and Brooklyn Avenues with caution tape.

Lt. Evans from the Dayton Police Department told our News Center 7 crew on scene that an adult man has died.

Two vehicles that were involved in the shooting have been towed.

Evans said no one has been detained or taken into custody at this time.

News Center is working to learn the identity of the person who died.

We will continue to follow this story.

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