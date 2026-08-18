Advocates report detention of Haitian nationals in Springfield

SPRINFIELD — The Department of Homeland Security has authorized immigration enforcement officers to arrest people living in the country without legal status in Ohio.

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The operations in Springfield follow the expiration of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals last month.

>> RELATED: Video captures suspected immigration agents detaining man at local car wash

Temporary Protected Status previously allowed individuals from countries deemed dangerous by the federal government, such as Haiti, to legally reside in the United States.

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Following the expiration of those protections, the Department of Homeland Security encouraged individuals who lost legal status to self-deport or pursue alternative legal visa options.

Carl Ruby serves as director of Springfield G92, a faith-based immigrant advocacy group.

Ruby assists Haitian nationals who lost legal protections by accompanying them to check-in appointments with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Everyone is terrified and people are afraid to come out,” Ruby said.

Ruby said he witnessed what appeared to be enforcement officers taking a Haitian man into custody at a Springfield car wash.

The official identity of the group performing the arrest remains unconfirmed.

Ruby reported that at least 15 to 20 people have been detained since legal protections ended, though these detentions have not been officially verified as federal operations and none of those detained were accused of crimes.

“We support ICE activity in picking up people who are dangerous criminals. We understand that, we support that, but that’s not what’s happening in Springfield,” Ruby said.

The federal government offered self-deportation incentives, including a $2,600 payment, to individuals who lost legal protection.

Ruby said he is unaware of anyone in Springfield taking that option.

“Would you take $2,600 to take your child back to a place where they could be kidnapped, raped, or murdered? I mean, none of us would. And I think it’s foolish for us to have expectations to want to do that,” Ruby said.

Some Springfield residents support the increase in federal enforcement operations.

Ernest Mattison expressed approval of the arrests.

“If they’re not supposed to be here, they’re now supposed to be here. You know what I’m saying?” Mattison said.

Local law enforcement agencies in the area are not directly participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

Neither the Springfield Police Department nor the Clark County Sheriff’s Office maintains an immigration enforcement agreement with the Department of Homeland Security.

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