Aggressive H1N1 flu strain drives rising respiratory cases across Ohio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Health officials said flu season is starting with a trend.

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An aggressive strain of flu is driving cases across Ohio.

Public health in our region said we could be seeing more cases if it wasn’t for people getting their flu shot.

“When I was young, I remember getting the flu like once a year,” Scott Kisker said.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) said all respiratory illnesses are trending across Ohio.

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It’s striking within classrooms.

On Friday, Springfield Sports Academy canceled classes because of an abundance of illness.

It’s unclear what kind, but the closure will give time for the classroom to get disinfected.

ODH found that H1N1 flu is leading respiratory cases, causing some people to have high fevers and other symptoms.

Kisker said it took about a week for him to get over what made him sick a few weeks ago.

According to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, it’s seeing a five-year average low for flu hospitalizations.

They are crediting that dip because people are getting their flu shots.

“I do get my flu shot, and I also just try to eat healthy and get sleep,” Kisker said.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said it takes two weeks for a flu shot to get in your system.

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