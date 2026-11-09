AI chatbots face scrutiny as Ohio legislators weigh new accountability bill

State lawmakers are working to hold tech companies more accountable for promoting self-harm.

DAYTON — State lawmakers are working to hold tech companies more accountable for promoting self-harm.

They are working on a bill that penalizes platforms for suggesting users harm themselves or others.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler said advocates told him this trend is growing.

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A Common Sense Media report found 72% of teens are using AI companions at least once. And some of these companies are now being sued after those bots promoted users to harm themselves.

Tony Coder with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation said, “We’re seeing more and more AI being utilized by kids.”

That’s why Coder supports holding tech companies more accountable when kids turn to AI.

“This is about protecting our youngest people from an entity that is in their bedroom or on their phone, could be every night,” Coder said.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that fines AI companies if they find chatbots encouraged someone to harm themselves or others. Coder said many people are turning to chatbots to get mental health help.

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI is facing several wrongful death lawsuits, claiming the chatbot coached people to commit suicide. Coder told lawmakers earlier this year that at least four kids in the state used AI to write their suicide notes.

“If people aren’t getting appropriate messages of support, whether from a human friend or an AI companion, the consequences can be devastating,” Coder said.

Regulating AI is controversial. President Donald Trump wants states to leave this up to Congress. State House Technology and Innovation Committee chair told members on Monday he’s not sure what will come out of the lame duck session.

Rep. Thad Claggett (R-Licking County) said, “There’s a lot of good ideas in here. But there’s always this nagging negative thing that I’m concerned about.”

Coder is hopeful that this bill will make it to Governor Mike DeWine before the end of the year.

“Before we have more stories like those where children are encouraged by their companions to end their lives,” Coder said.

News Center 7 asked ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, if they have a statement on the bill, but they have not commented yet.

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