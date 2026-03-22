Air Force museum to host 4th annual Bunny Trail event

(The National Museum of the Air Force)

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S Air Force is hosting its fourth annual Bunny Trail event on Saturday, Mar. 28, from 10. a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bunny Trail provides an alternative way to egg hunt and explore the museum in a new way, according to a spokesperson.

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The Bunny Trail event is free and open to the public.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own baskets and will search for candy stations in each exhibit throughout the museum.

During the Bunny Trail event, balloon artists will also be stationed throughout the museum, along with a bounce house for children, a coloring station, and Cheryl’s Cookies.

Guests can also get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny, with professional photos available for purchase.

Face painting and henna art will also be available, for a fee, through the Air Force Museum Foundation.

A Cut Above food truck will be on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. offering food for purchase.

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