Air Quality Alert continues for parts of the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — An Air Quality Alert continues for parts of the region on Monday.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) issued an Air Quality Alert for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties, according to an MVRPC spokesperson.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Smoke from the Canadian Wildfires is expected to have high PM 2.5 levels.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be 105 on Monday, according to MVPRC.

“Any reading at 101 or higher is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’” said MVPRC. “Older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

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