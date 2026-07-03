Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region this Fourth of July weekend

Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region this Fourth of July weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region are under an Air Quality Alert this Fourth of July weekend.

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The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) issued the alert in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA).

The Air Quality Alert is for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties from Friday until Sunday, according to an MVRPC spokesperson.

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High levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are expected over the holiday weekend.

It is due to a combination of smoke from large firework displays and from Western U.S. wildfires.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 101.

Any reading over 101 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” This includes older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases, who should reduce heavy exertion, the spokesperson said.

The entire region is under an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday night.

MVRPC said it’s okay to be outside, but people are encouraged to take more breaks.

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