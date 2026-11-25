Airlines prepare ahead of holiday travel after delays

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines announced it will bring Starlink to its mainline fleet of planes.

VANDALIA — Holiday travel is getting underway as Thanksgiving approaches.

AAA expects nearly 6 million Americans to fly for their Thanksgiving plans this year.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is checking travel conditions in the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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Todd Yearly, a retired air traffic controller said after the recent tech hiccups and weather problems have caused disruptions to airlines and flights, he said they are prepared for the upcoming travel.

At Miami International Airport, they are preparing to break record numbers.

“We’re expecting about 1.95 million passengers during the Thanksgiving Period, which is a 1% increase over last year,” said CEO Ralph Cutie.

AAA is also expecting to see record-breaking numbers for drivers on the roads as well.

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