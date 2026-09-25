Alcohol suspected as factor in crash that sent man, woman to hospital

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Logan County on Thursday afternoon.
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The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on County Road, south of County Road 5, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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An investigation revealed that a 2009 Dodge pickup truck, driven by a 68-year-old Bellefontaine man, was going north on County Road 1 when it went off the east side of the road.
The driver then overcorrected, causing the truck to drive off the west side of the road and hit a ditch.
Troopers said the truck rolled multiple times before stopping on its side in a bean field.
The driver was taken to Mary Rutan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger, a 54-year-old Bellefontaine woman, was flown to The Ohio State University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
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