UPDATE: Coroner responds to crash on I-75 in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 11:25 P.M.
At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at around 9:44 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed with News Center 7 that they responded to the crash on I-75 near Austin Boulevard.
We are working to learn that person’s identity and what caused the crash.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at around 9:44 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio man dies after shooting in Virgin Islands
- Jet nosedives and erupts into fireball near busy roadway in South Florida. All 9 on board died
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Greene County
OHGO cameras show all lanes are closed on I-75 NB south of Austin Boulevard.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the crash involved one vehicle.
We are working to find out what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group