UPDATE: Coroner responds to crash on I-75 in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 11:25 P.M.

At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

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The crash happened at around 9:44 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed with News Center 7 that they responded to the crash on I-75 near Austin Boulevard.

We are working to learn that person’s identity and what caused the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

State troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

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The crash happened at around 9:44 p.m. on northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show all lanes are closed on I-75 NB south of Austin Boulevard.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the crash involved one vehicle.

We are working to find out what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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