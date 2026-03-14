All lanes closed after explosion on Northern Kentucky interstate

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Kentucky — A Northern Kentucky interstate is closed after a fire on Interstate 471 near Memorial Parkway on Friday night.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management said that all northbound and southbound lanes on I-471 and Memorial Parkway would be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a vehicle fire, according to a Facebook post.

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The Campbell County dispatcher said that an explosion had happened, according to our news partners, WCPO.

In a social media post from the Campbell County Coroner, all individuals involved have been accounted for, and no fatalities have been reported.

KYTC told WCPO that the bridge would remain closed until bridge inspectors review the damage in the area.

All traffic lanes will reopen once the bridge inspectors conclude their analysis.

We will continue to follow this story.

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